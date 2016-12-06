Columbus shooting on 27th Street leaves woman wounded

A woman was shot late Monday following an argument in the 300 block of 27th Street, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
The victim was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where she was treated and released by Tuesday morning, confirmed Columbus Regional spokeswoman Jessica Word.
Authorities said they were called to the scene about six minutes after the 10:10 p.m. shooting. The victim told the responding officers that she was arguing with a man before he shot her, said Sgt. Art Sheldon with the Columbus Police Department Patrol Division.
Sheldon said she declined to give police the suspect’s name or a detailed description of him. No arrests have been made in the case.
The shooting remains under police investigation.
