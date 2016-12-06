Man trying to break up dispute outside Little Joe’s Package shot in hip

A dispute outside Little Joe’s Package Store has left a man with a gunshot wound in the hip, Columbus police said late Tuesday.
The man was taken to Midtown Medical Center after the shooting about 7:30 p.m. outside 306 Sixth St., Police Lt. Bill Gasaway said. The wound didn’t appear to be life threatening.
Police said they were called to the business after a shot was fired. The victim tried to break up a dispute between two men when one pulled a gun and fired a shot.
The victim ran from the area until he realized that he had been shot.
The two men arguing also fled from the scene. Police are talking to the victim to learn more about the shooting and possible suspect, Gasaway said.
