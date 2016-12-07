Man, 36, charged with aggravated child molestation after probe

A 36-year-old man is charged with aggravated child molestation after an investigation, Columbus police said Wednesday.
Leon Antonio Noid was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant at 3 p.m. Wednesday and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the police department launched an investigation after an officer was called to a home on Fontaine Drive in Columbus. The incident is alleged to have occurred sometime between Jan. 1, 2012 and Nov. 28 in Columbus.
No other details of the charge were released.
Comments