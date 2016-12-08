Reward raised to $50,000 in search for suspect in Americus police shooting

The reward increased to $50,000 for information on the wanted suspect in the Wednesday morning shooting in Americus that left an Americus Police Department officer dead and a Georgia Southwestern University officer in critical condition, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced early Thursday morning in a news release.
Minguel Kennedy Lembrick, 32, was identified as the gunman in the shooting that killed 25-year-old Officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr with the Americus Police Department and has Officer Jodi Smith of the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department in critical critical condition after being life-flighted to an area trauma center, according to GBI.
Among the agencies who have contributed reward money for his capture are the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, city of Americus, U.S. Marshals Service, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Police Department, Fort Valley Police, GBI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI said Smarr of the Americus Police Department was called to a domestic dispute about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on South Lee Street. At the location, university officer Smith also responded to the scene where both officers encountered the suspect and shots were fired.
After the shooting, the university issued a campuswide lock down for students, faculty and staff to remain secured in their locations until further notice. Occupants were instructed to stay away from doors and windows during the emergency.
Late Wednesday, students living at residence halls were notified that university officers would be posted at buildings if students wanted to leave. Those staying on campus were directed to remain inside the building until the lockdown is lifted.
Lembrick, 32, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 229-924-4102.
