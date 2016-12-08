Alabama man charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault

A Montgomery, Ala., man has been arrested and charged in LaGrange, Ga. with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
King Alexander was taken into custody on Wednesday.
According to a police report, officers responded to an armed robbery call at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The location was the area of the LaFayette Parkway near the southbound ramp to Interstate 85.
There, a man told officers that he got a ride from an unknown black male in a gold Chevrolet Impala with an Alabama tag.
The man said the driver stopped the vehicle near the ramp, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.
After getting the cash, the man was put out of the car. The man told officers there were two black males and two black females.
Troup County deputies located the vehicle traveling south on Interstate 85 and conducted a traffic stop.
The occupants were detained for questioning.
After further investigatrion by the LaGrange police, King was arrested. During the course of the investigation it was determined the vehicle Alexander was driving was stolen from Montgomery, Ala.
The other three occupants were not charged.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
