Man, 36, pleads not guilty to molesting Columbus boy for 4 years

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Columbus boy multiple times over the course of four years denied the accusation Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Leon Antonio Noid, 36, pleaded not guilty to aggravated child molestation. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
On Nov. 28, detectives with the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit were called to residence near Forrest Road where a 16-year-old boy told authorities that Noid had been sexually assaulting him since he was 12.
Detective Jack Wills said the victim gave a detailed description of multiple incidents between Jan. 1, 2012, and Nov. 28, 2016, in which Noid forced him to have sex.
Wills said the boy told authorities he didn’t report it earlier because his “mother was very sick and he did not want to bother his mother.”
Results from a forensic exam were not available at the time of the hearing, police said.
Represented by Columbus Public Defender Charles Lykins, Noid denied the accusation in court. A woman who said she has known the defendant for a long time testified that she had not witnessed any of the reported incidents, but Noid “would not do anything like that at all.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments