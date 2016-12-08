Second officer dies after shooting in Americus

Two officers are now dead after the shooting on South Lee Street in Americus near the Georgia Southwestern University.
Jody Smith, an officer with the Georigia Southwestern University Public Safety, died this afternoon. His death comes a day after his friend Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr was shot and killed after responding to a disturbance call about 9:40 a.m.
The death was announced by the interim school president. “We have just received word that GSW Public Safety Officer Jody Smith has succumbed to his injuries and has passed away,” he said. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family during this very difficult time. Officer Smith was a bright, young and energetic officer, and he will be sorely missed.”
Jody Smith is a dedicated law enforcement officer who came to the Georgia Southwestern University Police Department in August 2016.
Prior to joining the University force, Smith worked as a deputy sheriff with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in addition to serving as a part-time officer with the Plains Police Department.
Smith was enthusiastic about joining the Georgia Southwestern State University Public Safety Department, as it offered him an opportunity to pursue a college degree and work in law enforcement.
Smith is a 2009 graduate of Americus-Sumter County High School, and he graduated from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Tifton, Ga. in 2012. He is known by his friendly personality and his love for the Atlanta Braves.
