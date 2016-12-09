LaGrange man robbed at gunpoint by five men on Park Avenue

A LaGrange man was robbed at gunpoint by five men Thursday night on Park Avenue, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department.
No injuries were reported in the 7:30 p.m. incident.
Officers were called to the Stay Lodge at 1610 Whitesville Road around 8 p.m. to speak with the victim, who reported that he was walking at the intersection of Park Avenue and Swanson Street when five black men he didn’t know approached him.
He said one of the strangers put a gun to his back and demanded he give them all that he had. He was then knocked to the ground and one of the men stole his wallet, according to the release.
All of the men, who they victim described as young men, fled from the scene on foot. None of them have been identified, officials confirmed.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments