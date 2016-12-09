Armed robbery reported at Circle K on Buena Vista Road

For the second time this week, the Circle K gas station at 3010 Buena Vista Road was robbed with knife.
Authorities said the incident occurred at 5:02 a.m. and involved the use of a knife, but the police report doesn’t mention any reported injuries.
The robbery was still in progress when officers were called to the scene at 5:08 a.m., but no arrests have been made in the case. No suspect descriptions were given in the report.
This comes four days after the same business was robbed with knife at 11:05 p.m. Monday. No arrests have been made in connection with that incident.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments