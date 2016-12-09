Columbus man, woman arrested following report of child abuse

A Columbus man and woman are facing child cruelty charges after a girl was allegedly abused Oct. 24 in their home in the 3900 block of Calhoun Drive, according to Columbus police.
Corrin Skye Spurr, 25, was apprehended at their residence at 5:30 p.m., and Daniel Anthony Spurr, 21, was taken into custody about an hour later at the Columbus Public Safety Building. She faces one count of second-degree child cruelty, while he faces one count of first-degree child cruelty.
Authorities said they were called to St. Francis Hospital around 11:48 p.m. Oct. 24 following a report of a girl being abused at the Spurrs’ home earlier that night at 7:30 p.m.
Further details concerning the incident are expected to be released at 2 p.m. Friday, when the two are scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
