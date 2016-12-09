Columbus man, woman arrested following report of child abuse

1:29 Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue Pause

1:41 Lembrick was a 'very dangerous individual,' says GBI Director

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."

0:53 Family of Peggy Gamble reacts to guilty plea

3:13 Feeding the Valley project update

1:57 Signs of the season help hearing-impaired children enjoy Christmas