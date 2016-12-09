Police: Columbus man arrested after threatening officers in standoff

A Columbus man was arrested early Friday after he allegedly threatened to shoot police during a standoff in the area of Bragg Smith Street and Cusseta Road that lasted more than four hours, Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said.
Michael Wayne Whetstone, who police believe was slightly intoxicated at the time, was apprehended around 8:30 a.m. and charged with terrorist threats and disorderly conduct. He is in the Muscogee County Jail without bond for a 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Hawk said officers responded to the 28-year-old Whetstone’s home around 4 a.m. Friday after he allegedly called 911 multiple times threatening police. When officers arrived on the scene, he threatened to shoot them and anyone who came onto his property, according to police.
“After awhile, he decided to give himself up,” said Hawk, who confirmed that the suspect wasn’t actually armed and no one was harmed.
Authorities blocked off the area and re-routed traffic, including school buses, until the suspect was placed into custody. Neighbors were advised to evacuate.
“Some choose to leave. Some didn’t mind and they stayed,” said Hawk, who confirmed that the scene has since been cleared.
Hawk said he believes that Whetstone previously faced charges for a similar incident where he reportedly threatened police.
