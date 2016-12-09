Mother pleads not guilty to child cruelty charge with infant

A Columbus woman pleaded not guilty Friday to a second-degree cruelty to children charge after medical officials found her infant daughter had broken bones.
Corrin Spurr, 25, and her husband, Daniel Spurr, 21, were taken into custody on Thursday on the felony charges. Daniel was taken to the Muscogee County Jail on a more serious charge, first-degree cruelty to children, but was released on bond. Columbus Recorder’s Court Judge Mary Buckner set bond for Corrin Spurr at $2,500 and bound the charge over to Superior Court.
Police Cpl. Jeffrey Jones of the Special Victims Unit said the charges stem from an investigation that started on Oct. 24 after Daniel took their daughter to St. Francis Hospital. He had returned home and found the child’s upper right arm red and the child in pain.
“Daniel came home, went to the room and she started screaming,” Jones told the court.
At the hospital, Jones said the Department of Family and Children Services also assisted in the investigation. A further examination of the child’s ankles found the girl’s ankle was fractured and required further treatment. Officials said the injury to the leg occurred by twisting of the ankle.
Jones said the child was admitted to Midtown Medical Center for further treatment. During an interview with Daniel Spurr, Jones said police were told the child’s arm was stuck in the crib.
When asked about the child’s ankle, Jones said the child was a few months old when a relative said the child’s feet didn’t look right. Although a doctor said the child was fine, Jones said no appointment was made to check on the feet.
Corrin Spurr was represented by public defender Charles Lykins who asked Jones when did injuries to the right arm and ankle occur. Jones said the doctor couldn’t give an estimated date.
Two months before the child was brought to the hospital, Jones said the child’s last doctor visit was Aug. 24 but nothing was noted on her feet at that time. Jones said Corrin Spurr has denied twisting the child’s feet.
After a relative mentioned the child’s feet looked funny, Corrin testified that two doctors were asked about the feet.
“We got what we could get,” she said. Copies were made of the visits.
Jones noted that none of the visits were made to treat the child’s ankles.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
