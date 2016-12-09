Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy struck by hit and run driver at I-185 crash

Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr is seeking help from the public after Deputy Richard Gribbins was struck by a hit and run driver while the deputy was off duty and attempted to direct traffic Thursday around a wreck on Interstate 185 near Williams Road.
Gribbins sustained a broken leg in the crash and will require surgery, Darr said Friday on his Facebook page.
Darr said the driver who struck the deputy was involved in the accident but left the scene. The car was described as a 1990s to early 2000 dark, four-door sedan.
Anyone with information on the car should contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.
“We hope you will keep him in your thoughts during this time,” the sheriff said.
