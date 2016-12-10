Crime

December 10, 2016 9:52 AM

Woman, 54, accused of abusing her mother

By Ben Wright

A 54-year-old Columbus woman was jailed Friday after she was accused of abusing her mother, police said.

Joni Suggs was taken into custody about 6 p.m. Friday at a Winkfield Place home. She was charged with one count of exploitation of a disabled adults, elder persons and resident’s obstruction of investigation. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a Recorder’s Hearing.

Police were called to the home in the 3900 block of Winkfield Place to investigate a domestic dispute. She was taken into custody for alleged mental anguish against her mother with whom she lives.

Police said the suspect has been verbally and physically abusive toward her mother.

