LaGrange man reports being beaten, robbed

A 68-year-old LaGrange, Ga. man told police he was beaten and robbed Saturday.
According to a LaGrange police report, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on North Greenwood Street.
The victim told police he left his apartment and was walking to a store when he was approached by two young black males on bicycles. He was asked for a cigarette but replied he did not have any.
Police were told the man was then punched in the stomach and money taken from his pocket.
The two suspects, dressed in black, then rode away.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments