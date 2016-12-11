LaGrange man reports being beaten, robbed

1:29 Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue Pause

2:11 Making a choice to change lives

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

0:45 Suspect in Georgia police shooting found dead

1:26 Tipster helped locate Americus police shooting suspect

1:59 Americus PD on manhunt for suspect involved in officer shootings