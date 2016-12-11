Deputy recovering after being struck by car

In a Facebook post, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Gribbins says he was lucky to “only sustain a broken leg in two places” after being struck by a hit and run driver while directing traffic around a wreck.
He underwent surgery at Midtown Medical Center and will have another Monday because of blood clots in his leg.
He was struck around 9 p.m. Thursday on I-185 near Williams Road.
Members of the Sheriff’s office visited their comrade recently and are hoping for a speedy recovery.
Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr said on his Facebook page that if anyone has any information regarding the wreck in which one of the drivers involved left the scene and struck Gribbins, they are urged to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office at 706-653-4225.
The car was described as a dark, four-door sedan.
Darr asked that people keep Gribbins in their thoughts.
