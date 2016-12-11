LaGrange police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery and kidnapping.
Police say a Columbus woman allowed Deondrea LaQuieal Lee of LaGrange into her hotel room on Patillo Road and that he held her at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Police received the call at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police were not successful getting in contact with Lee.
In addition to the armed robbery and kidnapping warrants, police have issued an aggravated assault warrant.
If anyone has any information they should call LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
