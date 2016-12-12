Man attacked by four in Columbus armed robbery on 32nd Street

A man attacked by four men during an armed robbery late Sunday in the 200 block of 32nd Street, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
Authorities said they were called to the St. Francis Hospital’s Emergency Room at 12:30 a.m. Monday where the victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.
He told police that four men dressed in dark clothing assaulted him around 11:45 p.m. and left with his cash and other items. No shots were fired, officials confirmed.
The victim didn’t provide a detailed description of the assailants, Sgt. Art Sheldon said Monday morning.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments