Crime

December 12, 2016 9:59 AM

Man attacked by four in Columbus armed robbery on 32nd Street

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A man attacked by four men during an armed robbery late Sunday in the 200 block of 32nd Street, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.

Authorities said they were called to the St. Francis Hospital’s Emergency Room at 12:30 a.m. Monday where the victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.

He told police that four men dressed in dark clothing assaulted him around 11:45 p.m. and left with his cash and other items. No shots were fired, officials confirmed.

The victim didn’t provide a detailed description of the assailants, Sgt. Art Sheldon said Monday morning.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos