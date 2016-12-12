Man accused of molesting two children in Columbus

A 49-year-old man was arrested early Monday in connection with an Oct. 12 incident in which two children were molested in Columbus near Blan Street, authorities said.
Christopher Davis was taken into custody at 9:30 a.m. on two outstanding warrant for child molestation. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond until his 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
A Columbus police officer was called to an area near Blan Street on Oct. 21 following a report that two children were molested on Oct. 12 between 4 and 6 p.m.
Further details concerning the incident have yet to be released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
