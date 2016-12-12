Crime

December 12, 2016 5:21 PM

Opelika police seek help finding suspect in fraud case

By Larry Gierer

The Opelika, Ala., police department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a fraud case.

On Sept. 24, a woman used the victim’s credit card to make a purchase at Walmart. She left in a silver/gray passenger car.

The suspect faces fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and third-degree theft of property charges.

Anyone who knows the suspect should call the investigative services division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

