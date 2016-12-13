Two men plead not guilty to fatal Columbus shooting on 17th Avenue

The two men charged in the Nov. 15 17th Avenue shooting that killed Ronald Davis appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court early Tuesday.
Co-defendants Saleem Jackson, 20, of LaGrange and Dylan Haskell, 19, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to murder, and Jackson waived his preliminary hearing to Superior Court. They were ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Haskell’s charge was also bound over to Superior Court, confirmed Columbus Public Defender Charles Lykins, who represented the 19-year-old suspect.
Columbus police said they were called to a residence at 4336 17th Ave. on Nov. 15 after a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Davis in the home suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead the following day.
Davis was described as a nice young man who worked at the Pizza Hut about two blocks from the shooting.
A witness on the scene, who refused to give his name, said he was in his home nearby when he heard commotion indicating someone was shot. He said Davis had been shot at least once in the head.
