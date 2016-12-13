Neighbor pleads not guilty to exposing himself to girls in Oakland Park

A Columbus man accused of exposing himself to two young girls pleaded not guilty to two counts of child molestation during a Tuesday Recorder’s Court hearing.
Christopher Davis, 49, was taken into custody at 9:30 a.m. Monday at his home in Oakland Park. Judge Mary Buckner ordered Davis held on a $5,000 bond in the Muscogee County Jail and bound the charges over to Superior Court.
Police Detective Ron O’Neal of the Special Victims Unit said the charges stem from an Oct. 12 incident that allegedly occurred between 4-6 p.m. in Davis’ backyard, which backs up to the home where a 7-year-old girl and her 11-year-old cousin were playing. Both girls said Davis exposed himself to them.
O’Neal said both girls were interviewed by police on Oct. 24 and another forensic interview occurred on Oct. 28 at the Children’s Advocacy Center. Both girls gave the same statements on details in the backyard.
“He supposedly told them to look,” the detective said.
Two weeks later during an interview with police, Davis admitted on Nov. 8 that he was in the backyard that day because his son was hogging the restroom when he had to use it. That’s when he went outside near the side of the house.
The detective said Davis said “hey” and “look” while the girls were in the backyard.
In his testimony to the judge, Davis said he was in the backyard talking to the children about his dogs that were making noise at the time.
“Later on, I went outside and used the bathroom,” he said.
Davis was represented by public defender Charles Lykins, who asked the parents why the incident wasn’t reported until Oct. 21. The mother of the 11-year-old said she called to report the incident after hearing it from another sister. She was at the house that day but not in the backyard.
“Our other sister asked me if I knew what happened with the neighbor,” she told the court.
The mother of the older girl said both girls were asked about the neighbor possibly urinating in the backyard but that wasn’t what they saw. Both of the girls were outside the courtroom during the hearing but weren’t called to testify.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
