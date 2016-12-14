Police: Woman punched 77-year-old mom in chest after breast cancer surgery

A Columbus woman who allegedly punched her 77-year-old mother in the chest following breast cancer surgery appeared in Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning to face charges.
Joni Suggs, 54, pleaded not guilty to exploitation of disabled adults and elder persons. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $15,000 bond.
Judge Michael Cielinski also ordered that Suggs undergo a mental evaluation by a Muscogee County physician after Columbus police officer Mark Scruggs told the court that she was prescribed medication for bipolar. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Scruggs said he was called to the Winkfield Place home Suggs shares with her mother around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 9 to check on a report of a domestic dispute.
The victim told him that she left her home without a key and returned to a locked door. She knocked on the door several times to get the attention of her daughter who was inside, but she never answered the door.
“The victim was outside for an hour, possibly an hour and a half,” Scruggs testified. “At this time, it was chilly outside.”
A neighbor said he saw the 77-year-old woman standing outside and allowed her inside his home until police arrived on the scene.
Scruggs told the court that Suggs opened the door after he responded to the scene and told him that she didn’t know that her mother was locked out until he arrived.
Scruggs said the victim told him of several other incidents earlier that day in which Suggs allegedly abused her. She said she was sleeping in her bed around 9 a.m. when Suggs woke her up by pinching her legs and telling her to “get her lazy a-- up.”
The victim said Suggs continued to harass her throughout the morning, calling her an “old b---h” and “old w---e,” according to Scruggs’ testimony.
Scruggs also spoke with Suggs’ son, who said Suggs also punched her mother in the chest after she had breast cancer surgery.
The victim asked Cielinski to get her daughter some help, stating that Suggs acts like two different people.
“It would be terrible to put the girl back on the street,” the victim testified.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
