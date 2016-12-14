Search for stolen property leads to trafficking in Ecstasy charge

What started as search for stolen property using a Global Positioning System or GPS led to the arrest of a retired military veteran on trafficking in Ecstasy, possession of almost $14,000 worth marijuana and other charges, Columbus police said.
Wallace Dewayne Scott , 48, was taken into custody about noon on Dec. 8 at his Ironstone Drive home. He also faces one count each of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, possession of a controlled substance or marijuana within drug free commercial zone, possession of adderal and possession of a knife or firearm during the commission or attempt to commit other crimes. Scott is held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling nearly $95,000.
Police said a victim contacted the department about tracking their stolen property to an address by GPS. During a search at the residence on Ironstone Drive, police seized marijuana valued at $13,710 and other drugs.
