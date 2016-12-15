Police: Teen threatened to shoot up Northside after being ‘picked on’

A 17-year-old Northside High student said he would “shoot the f--k out of” school after fellow football players “picked on” him, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Alexander Brian Barefield pleaded not guilty to making terroristic threats. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $10,000 bond.
Judge Michael Cielinski bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Emmanuel Rosado said a concerned parent whose children attend Northside High told him around 11:01 p.m. Monday that Barefield made a statement on Snapchat that could be construed as a terroristic threat. She told police she wouldn’t allow her children to return to the school at 2002 American Way until she felt it was safe.
Police said Barefield’s Snapchat post read, “I’m shooting the f--k out of the school tomorrow. Don’t f--king come to Northside. It won’t be the place to be.”
Sgt. Jane Edenfield contacted the on-duty school security officer around 12:05 a.m. Tuesday and informed him about the incident. About 40 minutes later, authorities went to Barefield’s Timberdale Court home to question him.
Rosado said the defendant initially told police that someone had hacked into his Snapchat account. He later said he made the statement as a joke, according to police.
“Mr. Alexander said he has been picked on hard on the way he snaps the football by fellow football players on the team,” Rosado told the court. “The sports banquet for the Northside football team was earlier that evening.”
Attorney Jennifer Curry, who represented Barefield, again stated that he made the statement as a joke among his friends. She said he was in a joyful mood because he had received his varsity letter in football at the banquet.
Curry said he didn’t actually intend to harm anyone and reiterated the officer’s testimony about Barefield not having access to any weapons.
She asked that the judge dismiss the charge, but he declined. He went on to say that the charge applies to those who make a comment “to terrorize another.”
“I would suggest he was making that comment for the purpose of terrorizing another,” Cielinski said.
Curry told the Ledger-Enquirer after the hearing that her client is a good student who is active at school as a four-year starter on the baseball team and a three-year starter on the football team.
“It seems that those who know him at the school are very surprised that he would ever post anything like this, and they don’t feel it’s in his character to carry out any acts such as this,” the attorney said.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
