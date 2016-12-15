Teen in custody after stolen pickup truck crashes into apartment

A high-speed chase in a stolen pickup truck has left two people injured, a 15-year-old boy in custody and a pickup truck crashing into a living room on 13th Avenue.
The teen was taken into custody after a short foot chase near 3251 13th Ave. about 11:15 a.m., said Georgia State Patrol trooper P. Ellis. The teen faces one count of motor vehicle theft, fleeing an attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving and multiple counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Two women were taken to the hospital for treatment after the pickup collided with their vehicles at separate locations.
“They were mainly shaken up,” he said.
No damage estimate was available on the stolen 2006 Chevy pickup and the two-bedroom apartment where Korie Mike has lived for the last year.
She was at work when the crash occurred.
“This is crazy,” Mike said as she looked over the damage. “I’ve seen it done a few times but never to me.”
The pickup, weighing about 13,000 pounds with special bumpers and other equipment, broke through a front window and destroyed most of the furniture in Mike’s living room.
“I’m trying to figure it out,” she said.
Ellis said he was on patrol downtown and about to pick up some lunch when he spotted the stolen pickup as it struck a sedan at Veterans Parkway and 13th Street.
The pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the apartment.
“It was going well over posted speed limit,” Ellis said.
Parker Williams, the owner of the pickup, said he was at his father’s warehouse at 11th Avenue and 13th Street when he saw his pickup casually drive out of the parking lot.
“I walked outside thinking one of my friends was playing a joke on me,” said. “I realized 30 seconds later that somebody has stolen my truck.”
Williams said he had hopped in another vehicle to search for his truck when a friend called him.
“A friend said he had seen my truck involved in a chase,” he said.
