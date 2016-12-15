Convicted felon sentenced to 19.5 years for possessing gun and meth

A Columbus man, who was already a convicted felon, was sentenced to serve 19.5 years in prison for possessing a gun during a May 17, 2015 traffic stop where police seized methamphetamine.
Mario Senior, 37, was sentenced Monday by Judge Clay D. Land in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty on Aug. 4.
During a traffic stop, Senior jumped out of the car and bolted after he was stopped by Columbus police. During the foot chase to catch Senior, police said a black object was seen in Senior’s hand.
The pistol along with 4.8 grams of methamphetamine was found in a neighbor’s yard. At the time, Senior told police that he was a convicted felon and couldn’t possess a gun.
U.S. Attorney G.F. Peterman II said possession of a firearm by a felon while drug dealing is a great concern for his office. “With the recent proliferation of violence involving firearms against officers and citizens, anyone possessing a firearm while committing a federal offense can expect prosecution of all available firearms violations and increased sentences for doing so,” Peterman said in a release.
Comments