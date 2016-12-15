Convicted felon sentenced to 19.5 years for possessing gun and meth

3:22 Teen who allegedly threatened to shoot up Northside described as good student Pause

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:46 Downtown Columbus to get new Marriott AC Hotel in 1200 block of Broadway

1:00 Hotel owner makes pitch to Uptown Facade Board