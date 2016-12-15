Man gets more than 17 years for transporting minor for sex

A Hamilton, Ga., man was sentenced Monday to serve more than 17 years in prison for transporting a minor.
Rickey Goodwin, 43, was sentenced by Judge Clay D. Land of U.S. District Court in Columbus after he pleaded guilty on Aug. 3.
More than two years ago on Sept. 21, 2014, authorities said a 16-year-old girl ran away from the Alabama home of her legal guardian to Panama City, Fla., to engage in prostitution with her biological mother. Officials said she was with Goodwin, a convicted felon on parole.
A Facebook post from Goodwin indicated that he was on his way "to pick up a lil care package" and several ads on Backpage.com and other sites used for prostitution displayed the runaway.
An investigation by the Columbus Police Department indicated that Goodwin and the teen were believed to be in Columbus on October 2014 and involved in prostitution. Police traced a cell phone number to Goodwin on the Backpage on Oct. 13, 2014.
U.S. Attorney G.F. Peterman III described Goodwin’s acts as loathsome. "Without question he deserves the full measure of the sentenced imposed on him," Peterman said in a statement.
