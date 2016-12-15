Man, 61, gets 10 years in prison for possessing child porn

A 61-year-old Americus man was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney G.F. Peterman announced Thursday.
Juge Clay D. Land handed down the sentenced on Dec. 8 in U.S. District Court in Columbus after Jones pleaded guilty on Aug. 2 .
Authorities said Jones was in one of the library study rooms at Columbus Technical College on April 24, 2014, when he was observed looking at photos of young boys on a computer. When Jones realized that he was watched by campus security called to the room, he closed the website.
One officer also noticed a flash drive in the computer. Jones told deputies he was looking at underage males but denied they were pornographic.
After getting a search warrant for hard drives and DVDs belonging to Jones, authorities found 1,510 digital photos of young males ages 8-18. The images showed them nude or engaged in sex.
Jones told authorities that he came on campus a couple of times a week. He also noted that he had been released from prison for possession of child pornography on Jan. 6, 2014.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.
