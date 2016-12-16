Columbus woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend with screwdriver

A woman allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the arm Monday night in the 2400 block of Dawson Street, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
Tomikia Durham, 38, was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and burglary linked to the 11 p.m. incident that police said didn’t lead to any life-threatening injuries. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Her hearing is set for 8 a.m. Saturday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said they were called to the victim’s residence in the 2400 block of Dawson Street to check on a dispute.
When they arrived on the scene, they spoke to the victim. He said he was walking home on Dawson Street when he learned that Durham used a white plastic chair to break out a window pane in the front window. He then saw her kick in his front door and pour bleach on his clothes in the living room, according to the report.
He said she also ripped open bags of chips, cereal and bread before throwing them on his kitchen floor. She caused $375 worth of damage, according to police.
When he told his ex to leave, she allegedly grabbed a flathead screwdriver and stabbed him in the upper left arm. That’s when he went next door to call police as Durham left his home.
He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, but has since been released, confirmed Columbus Regional Spokeswoman Jessica Word.
