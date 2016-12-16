Columbus man accused of child molestation waives preliminary hearing

A 23-year-old Columbus man accused of child molestation waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Franklin Matthews Peavy, the accused, pleaded not guilty to child molestation and statutory rape. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $50,000.
Judge Michael Cielinski bound the case over to Superior Court.
Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick with the Columbus Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit said he was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, but she declined to give any more details about the incident that led to his arrest.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments