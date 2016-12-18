Shots fired into crowd at LaGrange parking lot

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are searching for the people who fired shots into a crowd late Saturday night.
According to the police report, nobody was injured but at least two vehicles were struck by the gunfire.
It was around 10:04 p.m. that officers responded to Granger Park after receiving a report of shots being fired at a crowd of young people who were in a parking lot.
The incident happened in the upper parking lot at North Greenwood Street and Hunnicutt Place.
Police were told the shots came from multiple vehicles.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
