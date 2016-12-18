2 arrested in LaGrange murder

Police in LaGrange, Ga. have made two arrests in the Saturday night murder of 20-year-old Daven Tucker of LaGrange.
According to a police report, 21-year-old Coty Green of LaGrange and and 18-year-old Charles Loveless of West Point, Ga., have been arrested and charged with murder. They are currently being held at the Chambers County Jail in LaFayette, Ala.
According to a police report, officers responded to a 10:55 p.m. call about a shooting on Newnan Street.
Officers found a wounded Tucker who was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center where he died from one gunshot wound.
Witnesses told police that several people were shooting toward the location where Tucker was hit and that they were in two vehicles, one dark in color and the other light.
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police received information that the subjects involved in the homicide were at the Red Roof Inn on 55th Street in Valley, Ala.
Working with Valley police Green and Loveless were taken into custody.
Additional suspects are being sought.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police .
