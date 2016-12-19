Man shot on Sturkie Drive in Columbus

A man was shot early Sunday in the 1300 block of Sturkie Drive, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
The victim’s current condition has not been released.
Authorities said they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Sturkie Drive after it was reported that someone had been shot around 12:30 a.m. Few details concerning the incident have been released, but a police report indicates one or more people were trying to rob the victim and another man.
No suspect descriptions were given and no arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
