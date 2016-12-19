Man shot on Sturkie Drive in Columbus

2:32 Kilwins has opening day Pause

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

1:10 Retiring divorce lawyer offers advice on staying married

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:42 Minister of music invites all to upcoming Christmas concert

1:57 'I love this place': Kamryn Pettway explains decision to to stay at Auburn another year

2:02 Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book