Police: Man robbed woman of $5 outside of Columbus Dollar Tree

A man accused of robbing a woman of $5 outside of the Dollar Tree on Bradley Park Drive said he was panhandling when she kindly agreed to give him the money.
David Williams of Pine Mountain, Ga., pleaded not guilty to armed robbery Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Jonathan Hastings said he was called to the Dollar Tree at 1613 Bradley Park Drive around 12 p.m. Monday after a woman reported being robbed in the parking lot.
She was parked in front of the store and was getting out of her vehicle when she saw Williams walking through the parking lot. She said he waved at her and she politely waved back.
She was gathering her belongings when Williams allegedly approached her car and demanded money. She said he stood there with his hand firmly in his jacket as if he was armed with a weapon, so she handed him a $5 bill.
She went into the store and called her family. An off-duty officer at the Dollar Tree approached the woman, because she was clearly distraught.
She told the officer what happened and he went outside to confront Williams, who was still in the parking lot. He started to walk away from the officer when he approached him, but he didn’t flee, Hastings testified.
The off-duty officer was the individual who called Hastings and other officers to the scene to assist.
“At some point, Mr. Williams decided that he did not want to wait on police any longer and began to resist,” Hastings said. “He had to be physically restrained.”
Williams was taken into custody on the scene, where authorities said they found no weapons but located $122 in his pocket, according to police. There were multiple $5 bills in his pocket, but it’s unclear if any of that money belonged to the victim, according to police.
Williams told the court that he was transporting his uncle to a Columbus hospital and ran out of gas. He said he approached the victim and asked her for money, and she kindly gave it to him with a smile on her face.
“If I’m guilty of anything, it’s panhandling,” testified Williams, who said he has a history of panhandling. “I think she gave me like $3. It wasn’t even a $5 bill. I said thank you and walked away.”
He went on to say that if he was robbing someone, it would have made more sense for him to leave afterward. He said he initially walked away from the off-duty officer, because he wasn’t sure whether he was actually with the police force.
“I saw that officer there following on the phone, but I didn’t know if he was an officer or what,” Williams said. “He said he was but people can say anything. He didn’t show me a badge or anything.”
