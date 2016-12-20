Columbus police offer advice after rise in car thefts: ‘Don’t make yourself a victim’

With the number of auto thefts in Columbus soaring as the temperature drops, Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick is advising the public to be more cautious.
Slouchick said twice as many vehicles are stolen during the winter as more people leave their car running to warm them up in the mornings.
He told the Ledger-Enquirer in January that 94 Columbus car thefts were reported stolen within the first 22 days of the year with 47 of those vehicles having the keys in them at the time. The current number of auto thefts wasn’t immediately available.
“There are people who actually make their living going out, riding through neighborhoods and looking for people to leave their cars running,” Slouchick said. “We can literally cut the number of car thefts in Columbus, Georgia, in half if people just wouldn’t leave their keys in the car. The last cold snap we had, it jumped 60 percent.”
Slouchick recalled several instances when people have left their children and keys in a vehicle while they go into a store to make a quick purchase. He said it only takes a moment for a thief to drive away in another person’s vehicle.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched video of people coming out and chasing their cars through the parking lot, because someone is driving off with it,” he said. “Don’t make yourself a victim.”
Sarah Robinson
