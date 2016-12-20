Man robbed at Happy Store on Cusseta Road

A man was robbed Monday night at the Happy Store at 2047 Cusseta Road, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
The thief was armed during the 9:55 p.m. incident, but the victim was able to escape without injury, authorities said.
Officers said they responded to the convenience store shortly after the incident but have yet to make an arrest in the case. No suspect descriptions were provided in the police report.
The armed robbery remains under investigation.
