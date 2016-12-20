Crime

December 20, 2016 2:47 PM

Man robbed at Happy Store on Cusseta Road

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A man was robbed Monday night at the Happy Store at 2047 Cusseta Road, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.

The thief was armed during the 9:55 p.m. incident, but the victim was able to escape without injury, authorities said.

Officers said they responded to the convenience store shortly after the incident but have yet to make an arrest in the case. No suspect descriptions were provided in the police report.

The armed robbery remains under investigation.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos