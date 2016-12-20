Man robbed at Columbus apartment on Conner Road

A man was robbed Sunday afternoon at a local apartment in the 4800 block of Conner Road, according to Columbus police.
A weapon was used during the 4:45 p.m. incident, but no injuries were reported.
An officer said he was called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. to investigate the armed robbery. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident and no suspect descriptions were listed in the police report.
The armed robbery remains under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
