Four hot wings short, man breaks grandma’s dishes after he was promised more

A Columbus man was jailed late Monday after he started breaking dishes when his grandmother served him six wings but had promised him 10 pieces of the spicy chicken, police said during a Tuesday Recorder’s Court hearing.
Sebain Johnson, 17, pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal trespass in the 10:45 p.m. dispute at his grandmother’s home on Ross Avenue. He was taken into custody at the home where he lives with his grandmother.
Officer Bradley Waldie said police were called to the home after Johnson was served six hot wings but was promised 10 pieces before his grandmother changed her mind. That’s when Johnson is accused of grabbing two of her dishes and shattering them on the floor. The dishes were valued at $4, Waldie said.
Other than the broken dishes, no one was injured during the dispute.
Represented by public defender Charles Lykins, Johnson told Recorder’s Court Michael Joyner about the dispute. “I was wrong,” he said.
Joyner said he wanted to dispose of the case if Johnson agreed to control his temper in the future. He reduced the trespass charge to disorderly conduct and sentenced Johnson to 90 days probation.
“If you come back, it will be straight time,” Joyner told Johnson.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments