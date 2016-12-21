57-year-old Columbus man arrested in Calvin Avenue shooting

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the July 16 shooting on Calvin Avenue that wounded one, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
Michael Carlton Jones, 57, of Columbus faces one count of aggravated assault, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Calvin Avenue around 1 p.m. July 16 following the shooting. The victim was found on the scene and transported to Midtown Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Jones was identified as the suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Cherokee Avenue and 25th Street.
Authorities said an officer stopped him for a traffic violation and determined that he was wanted on outstanding warrants.
Sarah Robinson
