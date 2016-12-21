Columbus woman accused of neglecting her 77-year-old mother

A 77-year-old Columbus woman allegedly neglected by her daughter had bed sores and a yeast infection after sitting in her own waste for two days, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Linda Justice, the victim’s 57-year-old daughter and caregiver, pleaded not guilty to one count of cruelty to person 65 years of age or older. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $2,500 bond.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police said they responded to Midtown Medical Center around 11 a.m. Dec. 3 following a report of elder abuse. On the scene, the officer spoke with the victim, who was covered in her own urine and feces with bedsores and a yeast infection.
The 77-year-old woman, a dialysis patient unable to walk or shower on her own, said her only child refused to change her diaper so she called an ambulance that morning. Doctors confirmed that she had been sitting in her waste for two or three days at her Parkhill Drive home, according to police.
The testifying officer said the victim had been treated at Midtown Medical Center several other times this year, but she didn’t elaborate.
Warrants were issued for Justice, who was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Monday at the Parkhill Drive home she shares with her mother.
Justice told the court Wednesday morning that her mother refused to let her change her diaper and would often bite her, scratch her and call her “every horrible name in the world.”
“She told me that if I left the home, that she was going to have me put in jail and sent to prison for a long, long time,” Justice said as she began to cry. “I have never just blatantly not taken care of her. I have done everything I possibly could.”
Sarah Robinson
