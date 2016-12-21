Police: Columbus woman claimed loaded gun, meth found during traffic stop

A 34-year-old Columbus woman claimed ownership of the loaded gun, meth and pills authorities found Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop near Harrison Avenue, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Stephanie Hays, who was identified as the passenger, and Daniel Lloyd, who was identified as her boyfriend and the driver, were arrested at the scene and booked into the Muscogee County Jail following the incident.
Cpl. Jacob Cook told the court he received several complaints about narcotics being sold at a home in the area of Sherwood Avenue. He said he spotted 30-year-old Lloyd driving in the area with a suspended license around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
He tried to conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of 31st Street and Sherwood Avenue, but Lloyd allegedly continued driving along 31st Street and turned onto Harrison Avenue.
He slowly drove northbound on Harrison Avenue before eventually stopping near the 4100 block, authorities said.
Cook, who called other officers to the scene to assist, said he saw the couple moving frantically and reaching toward their waist area before the vehicle stopped.
During the traffic stop, officials determined that the tag on the Toyota belonged to a 2002 Pontiac Montana. Cook said he smelled marijuana coming from Hays purse, which was in the front passenger seat.
He said he searched the purse and found a pipe with residual marijuana in it. He said he searched the vehicle for other narcotics, and saw a bag lying inside the bottom door panel.
He said he removed the panel and located a small black bag that contained a black digital scale and a 1.5 grams of suspected meth with a street value of $150. Also inside the panel was a plastic bag with assorted pills, including six clonazepam pills and 17 alprazolam pills with a street value of $425.
In the passenger’s door, police said they located two glass smoking devices and one .40-caliber pistol loaded with seven rounds.
Cook said Hays began to cry on the scene after police showed her the contraband and stated, “It’s all mine.” She said she purchased it on Facebook, according to police.
“Ms. Hays stated Mr. Lloyd didn’t immediately stop the car, because she told him to keep driving while she hid the gun and drugs,” Cook said.
Hays, 34, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and possession of clonazepam and two counts of alprazolam.
Lloyd, who was freed on bond before the preliminary hearing, faces one count each of obstruction, driving while a license suspended, concealed tag and no state tag.
Judge Michael Joyner ordered Hays held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $27,750. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
