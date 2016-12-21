Smiths Station man charged with sodomy

Jason Lang Edmonds, 41, of Smiths Station, Ala., has been arrested by officers of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree sodomy.
According to a police report, investigators on Wednesday served a search warrant on a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 299 in Smiths Station.
At that time, Edmonds was arrested.
A 15-year-old male was identified as the victim.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information should call 334-749-5651.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
