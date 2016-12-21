Crime

December 21, 2016 6:40 PM

Man accused of stealing beer, cigarettes from Lee County business

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Officers of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 49-year-old Timothy Lamar Pulliam of Tallapoosa County and charged him with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

According to a report, Pulliam climbed through the window of a business on Lee Road 72 in the Waverly area of northwest Lee County around 12:28 a.m. Monday and stole approximately $300 worth of merchandise including beer and cigarettes.

Pulliam was arrested in Tallapoosa County on unrelated charges and is awaiting transfer to the Lee County Detention Facility.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos