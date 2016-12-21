Man accused of stealing beer, cigarettes from Lee County business

Officers of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 49-year-old Timothy Lamar Pulliam of Tallapoosa County and charged him with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
According to a report, Pulliam climbed through the window of a business on Lee Road 72 in the Waverly area of northwest Lee County around 12:28 a.m. Monday and stole approximately $300 worth of merchandise including beer and cigarettes.
Pulliam was arrested in Tallapoosa County on unrelated charges and is awaiting transfer to the Lee County Detention Facility.
