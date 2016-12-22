As 2016 ends, Columbus families hope for answers to unsolved homicides

From the father who took a call from his mortally wounded son to the family of a wanted man who himself became a victim, survivors of three unsolved homicides in Columbus are waiting for answers about their loved ones.
“We have heard nothing,” said Tremel Cobb, the older brother of Terry Cobb, 29.
He was a suspect in a July 4, 2015, homicide of 24-year-old Blake Berry before Terry Cobb was found shot July 3 at the corner of Cusseta Road and 21st Avenue. His death came about two weeks after his 25-year-old brother, Kenneth Holloway Jr., also was shot to death during an argument on 17th Avenue.
Since Cobb’s shooting death on Cusseta Road, the Investigative Services Bureau has been busy looking for suspects in two other deadly shootings. They include the 9:53 p.m. Nov. 6 shooting of Vastal Patel, 23, at 5 Corners Lotto, 1231 Linwood Blvd.; the Nov. 14 shooting of Nikco Slaughter , 27, at 615 Parkchester Drive; and the death of Bobby Jerome Seawright Jr. , who was found with multiple gunshots Saturday morning near his car at Branton Lane and Branton Woods Drive.
Police have investigated 22 homicides this year, including four in November and one this month. With one week left in the year, the total ties the high of 22 homicides recorded in 2014 and 2013 after the city posted only 17 in 2015.
Family, friends and students gathered this week at Columbus High School to remember Seawright. His father, Bobby Seawright Sr., said his only son was so full of joy and they never debated or argued about anything.
“We aren’t going to let what happened to Bobby take that away,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to have too much hatred. It hurts like crazy to have a son so awesome, so great. I just give that to God. I just thank the Lord for giving us 25 years with our son.”
Police are still trying to identify a suspect in the area about the time of the shooting. No leads have emerged after detectives went door to door on Wednesday seeking information.
Tremel Cobb said family gatherings are difficult after losing his 53-year-old mother, Ruby Dee Cobb, on Nov. 2 and two brothers since June 18.
“Everything that went on, we haven’t been able to do nothing,” Tremel said. “It’s been hard on everybody. It’s been real hard. I’m going to try to find a way to make something happen.”
Jacqueline Edwards, the aunt of the two brothers, said Thanksgiving was the first holiday without her sister, Ruby Dee. She always went to her sister’s house where Ruby Dee would cook.
“She always cooked and all,” Edwards said. “I always went to her house. I’m still grieving and hurting. It’s just hard.”
Edwards said she too doesn’t know much about her nephew’s case but would like to see it solved.
“I sure wish it will be solved,” she said. “I wish it will.”
What has happened to the family still seems like it’s not real, Edwards said.
“Back to back to back, it’s still hard to believe,” she said.
At the 5 Corners Lotto store, police are looking for three armed suspects who confronted Patel and his father who owned the business. They were described as black, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing masks and gloves. They may have been traveling in a dark colored SUV, possibly a GMC Denali XL.
Patel’s father was wounded during an apparent robbery. He was treated at Midtown Medical Center and later released.
During the shooting on Parkchester Drive, Slaughter sustained multiple gunshots after a gunman entered the house. Shortly after he was shot early that morning, the critically injured Slaughter called his father.
“He just basically called me and said he had been shot,” the father said. He declined to comment further on the case because it’s still an open police investigation.
Police Maj. Gil Slouchick, head of the Investigative Services Bureau, said police are trying to identify a gray four-door vehicle, similar to a Nissan Altima in connection with the shooting.
“We are still looking for vehicles fitting that description,” he said.
A month after Terry Cobb was found on Cusseta Road, Slouchick said the bureau was reorganized in August with the creation of the Homicide Unit that deals specifically with slayings. Before the change, he said the Robbery-Assault Unit investigated robberies and homicides.
“They may work it for 14, 15, 16 hours straight,” he said. “You don’t have anybody to cover the robbery-assault shift. Now, I’ve got a unit that does nothing but armed robberies and assaults. I have one unit that works nothing but homicides and suspicious deaths.”
With 21 homicides so far this year and the month of December remaining, the total already has exceeded last year’s 17 homicides. The major noted that there is nothing police can do to make murders not happen.
“Hopefully, it will be a quiet month,” Slouchick said. “
Anyone with information on the unsolved homicides should contact police. “We sure would be glad for them to share it with us,” he said.
Callers should contact police at 706-653-3400 or dial 911.
Here are the victims killed so far this year:
▪ Gloria Short, 54; Caleb Short, 17; and Gianna Lindsey, 11. This grandmother, son and granddaughter were found slain Jan. 4 inside the Shorts’ 3057 Bentley Drive home. Caleb Short was beaten to death; the other two were beaten and stabbed.
▪ Marcus Barron, 33, of Columbus. He was fatally shot Feb. 13 during a dispute with a neighbor at 3909 Baker Plaza Drive Apartments.
▪ Anthony Meredith, 24, of Columbus. He was gunned down March 26 near the southwest entrance of Peachtree Mall, 3131 Manchester Expressway.
▪ Calvin Denson, 44, of Seale, Ala. He was shot twice in the chest April 30 during a dispute at Warren Williams Homes.
▪ Richard Collier, 24, of Columbus. He was shot in the chest May 14 during a party at his 5908 Hodges Drive home.
▪ Alcides Ruben Washington, 33, of Columbus. He was shot in the head while visiting a neighbor May 25 at 6736 Stone Creek Court.
▪ Demonde Donya Dicks Jr., 24, of Jonesboro, Ga. He was shot in the head June 15 near the basketball court at Double Churches Park, 2300 Double Churches Road.
▪ Kenneth Holloway Jr., 25, of Columbus. He was shot in the chest during an argument June 18 at 17th Avenue.
▪ Lekeshia Moses, 16, of Columbus. She was shot in the face July 1 at Wilson Homes, 3400 Eighth Ave.
▪ Terry Cobb, 29, of Columbus. He was a suspect in a July 4, 2015 homicide. He was found shot July 3 at the corner of Cusseta Road and 21st Avenue. Police said Cobb’s death came about two weeks after his brother, Kenneth Holloway Jr., was also shot to death.
▪ Deonn Carter, 31, of Columbus. He died Aug. 20 after he was shot during a robbery attempt Aug. 9 at the Parkside at Britt David apartment complex.
▪ Shawn Gentle, 25, of Columbus. He died Sept. 2 at Midtown Medical Center after he was shot in the neck at 4913 20th Ave.
▪ Joseph Davis, 47, of Columbus. He died Sept. 6 at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, a day after he was punched in the head at a Labor Day barbecue on Bond Avenue.
▪ Antonio Giddens, 39, of Columbus. died Oct. 15 at Midtown Medical Center after he was stabbed a dozen times during a dispute with another man over a woman at 2330 Schaul St.
▪ Dewayne Chronister, 50, was fatally shot in the head on Oct. 17, at Parkwood Mobile Home Park at 527 Farr Road . He was a Warrior Cab Company driver.
▪ Vastal Patel, 23, of Columbus. He was fatally shot about 9:53 p.m. Nov. 6 at 5 Corners Lotto, 1231 Linwood Blvd. and his 56-year-old father was injured
▪ Nikco Slaughter , 27, of Columbus. He died of multiple gunshot wounds Nov. 14 at Midtown Medical Center after a shooting at 615 Parkchester Drive.
▪ Ronald Davis, 36, of Columbus. He died Nov. 16, a day after an 11:30 a.m. shooting in the 4300 block of 17th Avenue.
▪ Peggy Gamble, 83, of Columbus. She was found dead Nov. 28 in a hallway at her Eighth Street home.
▪ Bobby Jerome Seawright Jr., 25, of Columbus. He was found with multiple gunshots about 2:20 a.m. Dec. 17 at the intersection of Branton Lane and Branton Woods Drive.
