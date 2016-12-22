Officers brighten day for sick children at Midtown Medical Center

With blue lights flashing and sirens wailing, a convoy of law enforcement officers descended on the parking lot Thursday at Midtown Medical Center to cheer up sick children spending the holidays in the hospital.
“They are confined to the hospital and will not be home for Christmas,” said Columbus Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, who serves as president of the West Georgia Chapter of Southern States Police Benevolent Association. “We are just elated that we have the support of the law enforcement family thinking about the people who are not able to be at home for Christmas.”
About three dozen flashing vehicles made the trip from the Columbus State University Police Department to the hospital at 710 Center St. for the PBA’s Third Annual Blue Lights and Smiles event.
In the parking lot, officers waved to children in the pediatrics unit on the fifth floor of the hospital before entering the floor. About 13 children were given stuffed animals and other toys.
It was the second trip for officer Justin Rivera who works in Administrative Services at the Columbus Police Department. It gives police a chance to see the children and their circumstances and show love and support.
“Sometimes, police and law enforcement have a negative light shown upon them,” Rivera said. “This is another way to show the other side of law enforcement. You just come away with a sense of meeting a need, just being there for the kids. To see them smile just lights up their day. It’s a blessing to be a blessing.”
Even Santa and Mrs. Claus made the visit to the hospital. Children had a chance to tell Sonny and Shirley Fitzpatrick what they wanted for Christmas.
“We just try to encourage them,” Sonny said. “They are already sort of dragging the bottom, so this is the season we are here to encourage the kids, love on them and do what we do best.”
Other than Columbus State and the Columbus police, there were volunteers from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee County Marshals Office and Muscogee County Prison.
