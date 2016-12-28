Columbus police arrest 22; recover 10 stolen vehicles

A special detail was a big success for Columbus police.
A report from the Columbus Police Department said over a period of six select days in December the burglary theft unit, special operations unit, along with the patrol division, conducted a burglary suppression detail, the object of which was to identify people committing auto thefts and residential burglaries.
Officers would identify and track down these susspecst and apprehend them, often while in the process of committing the crime.
During this period, officers arrested 22 with a total of 89 charges.
In addition, officers recovered 10 stolen vehicles and other stolen property totaling $107,950.
Property was returned to owners.
Officers also took three illegal firearms off the street.
