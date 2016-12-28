Police hunting for woman in LaGrange armed robbery

Police in LaGrange, Ga., are seeking a black female in an armed robbery that was reported Wednesday.
According to a police report, the crime occurred on South Greenwood Street around 12:45 p.m.
A 42-year-old man told officers that a woman approached him in front of his residence in reference to selling items from her car. He said the woman pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded money. She was given an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.
She left in a small sedan.
Anyone with information, should call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
