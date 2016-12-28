Woman found dead near Riverwalk identified

A woman found dead Wednesday morning off the Chattahoochee Riverwalk south of Lake Oliver has been identified.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton identified her as 44-year-old Kendra Marie Pearce of Columbus who had been reported missing.
Newton pronounced the woman dead at 10 a.m. He said the body was in poor condition having been there for quite awhile. No cause of death was given.
“The body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy,” Newton said.
“A work crew was clearing the area of brush when they discovered the body of a white female,” police reported. describing the woman as 5-foot-6 and 130-150 pounds, with dark shoulder-length hair and wearing blue jeans, a pink tank top, brown belt and cheetah-print bra.
Newton said the body was found down a slope beside a creek on the Riverwalk’s east side near a light pole numbered 19.
The work crew that found the woman was clearing brush along the creek to install pipes between the Riverwalk and the J.R. Allen Parkway.
Newton said police are investigating whether foul play was involved.
