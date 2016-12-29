Crime

December 29, 2016 11:11 AM

Man reports being robbed by 2 men with gun

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 25-year-old man told police in LaGrange, Ga., he was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday.

According to a police report, the crime occurred on Curran Avenue around 4:35 a.m.

The victim told officers he was getting in his car to go to work when two black men approached him. Both wore dark clothing.

One pointed a dark-colored handgun at the victim and demanded money.

The victim handed over some cash and the thieves fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

